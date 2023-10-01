BJP woos women voters with greater political representation and other perks

NEW DELHI - As India heads into election season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ramped up outreach to women voters, who will play a crucial role in determining his bid for a third, consecutive stint in power.

State and general elections are upcoming, and in a sign of the importance of women voters, who make up half of the electorate, Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week successfully shepherded through Parliament legislation to reserve a third of seats in the lower house of Parliament and state assemblies for women.

The Bill, which Mr Modi called a present to his sisters, is just one of multiple measures the BJP is taking to woo women voters across classes. They include promising free scooters and extra cash handouts in Madhya Pradesh state, which goes to the polls later in 2023, and a door-to-door countrywide campaign starting in October for the 2024 general elections specifically targeting women and telling them about the success of schemes such as free gas connection.

“It’s very important to have the support of women voters. We have seen the changes, whether in Uttar Pradesh or in Gujarat, where we have won, there is visible support from the women electorate. We want to make an intensified campaign focused on women,” Ms Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of the women’s wing of the BJP, told The Straits Times.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state elections, the BJP won 255 out of 403 seats in the state assembly while the main opposition party Congress won two. In Gujarat, also a BJP stronghold, it won 156 of 182 seats and Congress 17.

“And as a party, we are reaching out to various sections (of women voters) and telling them all the policy changes and transformations,” the BJP leader added.

The women’s reservation Bill, which became law with the presidential assent last Friday, is expected to be a major message to women voters ahead of elections, said analysts, but they noted any immediate gains would be marginal for the BJP, as it is not going to be implemented immediately.

The reservation for women will take several years to be implemented, as it is contingent on the next population census, which is already running late and was last done in 2011 with no new dates announced, and a second more complex exercise of redrawing boundaries of constituencies.

Pending for 27 years amid a dozen failed attempts in Parliament due to differences over extra reservation for underprivileged women, it passed with little opposition this time, as parties assessed it would be poor optics to oppose pro-women legislation.

The lower house saw 454 of 456 MPs voting in favour on Sept 20 and a day later, the Bill passed unanimously with 214 votes in the upper house.

“How many votes that (the new law) brings to them (BJP) in their kitty, that’s an open question. I think it will be marginal. If it had been implemented now, it would have been a game changer,” said Ms Neerja Chowdhury, senior political journalist and author of How Prime Ministers Decide, assessing that the BJP’s pitch would be that it had done something other governments had failed to do.

“All political parties have recognised the importance of women voters,” she said. “Modi does remain popular among women. He promises political stability and social welfarism of a kind that they are getting things, whether grain, money or gas cylinders.”

Still, the BJP’s recent outreach to women voters also comes on the back of two recent incidents that undermined the party’s message of women’s empowerment.

One was a protest by India’s top women and men wrestlers, including Olympic gold winners, over alleged sexual harassment by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The second was a viral video showing two women being paraded naked and assaulted by a mob in Manipur, a BJP-held state where the government has been unable to contain an outbreak of ethnic violence.