BJP plays caste card in south Indian state of Karnataka

CHANNAPATNA - India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to make further inroads in Karnataka ahead of elections on May 10 by stirring up caste and religious sentiments in the only southern Indian state in its power.

The chief obstacle to the BJP sweeping the state has been the largely rural and agricultural belt of Old Mysuru, which also includes towns around the capital Bengaluru.

It is an unofficial region in Karnataka’s south that spans what was once the princely state of Mysore. With around 60 assembly constituencies, it makes up the largest chunk of the total 224-seat legislature.

While the BJP dominates in coastal and urban areas, its poor performance in the southern part of the state meant it has never been able to win a majority of seats. It has managed to form a government in Karnataka only through coalitions or by getting other legislators to defect to its party.

“The BJP has succeeded by consolidating Hindu votes against non-Hindus in the rest of the country and coastal areas of Karnataka. But in south Karnataka, caste politics trumps religious politics. Some caste groups are refusing to come under their fold,” said Professor Krishnegowda, a satirist and retired professor of Kannada at St Philomena’s College in Mysore.

Voters in Old Mysuru have traditionally supported the regional Janata Dal Secular (JDS) party or the Indian National Congress, as their leaders built relationships with the dominant Vokkaliga farming community, backward classes and Muslims who dominate the region.

The JDS’ founding family is Vokkaliga. A chief ministerial aspirant in the Congress, state party chief DK Shivakumar, is also a Vokkaliga.

The BJP, on the other hand, is seen as a party of Lingayats, a major sect that former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa won over in the central and northern parts of the state.

Without winning big in south Karnataka, the BJP may have to form a coalition government with JDS, which it has said it wants to avoid.

On April 13, about 60km from the capital Bengaluru, in Channapatna constituency – known for its wooden toys, raw silk and rice – BJP candidate and Rural Development Minister C.P. Yogeshwara was on the penultimate day of his gruelling 50-day door-to-door election campaign, a first for his party here.

The former actor walked through a neighbourhood with folded hands and posed for photos in people’s living rooms.