Indian govt under pressure to take action over mob sexual assault in restive Manipur

NEW DELHI - A heinous attack on five tribal villagers that reportedly involved sexual assault, gang rape and two murders in India’s Manipur state has shocked the nation and ramped up pressure on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure justice for the victims.

Four men were arrested on Thursday night, and others are being hunted down by police after being identified in a shocking video depicting two women being paraded naked and groped by a mob on May 4. A third woman, not seen in the video, was allegedly subjected to the same treatment.