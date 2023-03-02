BJP consolidates power in India’s north-east with key electoral victories

NEW DELHI - The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Nagaland and Tripura, and is likely to make a comeback as a ruling coalition partner in Meghalaya, according to results declared on Thursday for elections in these three northeastern Indian states.

The BJP was governing in all three states that went to polls in February, either directly or through alliances with regional parties.

These wins will further entrench India’s ruling party as a key player in the northeast, where it has been expanding its influence since 2014, besides boosting cadre morale ahead of other crucial state elections this year, including in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

General elections to form the next federal government are also expected in April and May, 2024.

As at 9.30pm (Singapore time), the BJP had won 32 of the 60 state assembly seats in Tripura and 12 of the 60 seats in Nagaland along with its coalition partner, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which was victorious in 25.

But in Meghalaya, the BJP won just two of the 60 assembly seats, trailing its pre-election government coalition partner, National People’s Party (NPP), which had either won or was leading in 26 seats. While the two parties contested the election independently, the parties have indicated a possible return to a power-sharing agreement between them.

Meghalaya and Nagaland have a Christian-majority population that comprise multiple tribal groups. The BJP has sought to build its presence here strategically, serving as junior coalition partners to regional parties and even defending beef-eating as part of local indigenous lifestyles, contrary to its vociferous support for a ban on cow slaughter and beef consumption in other parts of the country.

Yet, the party has found it difficult to make inroads in Meghalaya given strong suspicions of its right-wing Hindutva leanings, said Dr Susmita Sengupta, a political science professor at the North-Eastern Hill University in Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong.

But pragmatic politics has seen the party, which won just two seats in Meghalaya in the 2018 state elections, strike an alliance with the NPP. “It is convenient for the NPP also because if you have good relations with the BJP and are a coalition partner, you get concessions from the BJP-led central government,” she noted.

The eight northeastern states account for just 25 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha, or Lower House of Parliament, but this region is coveted by the BJP that has tried to deflect accusations of being an anti-minority and anti-tribal party, besides reinforcing its status as a pan-India party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and federal Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in these states, indicating the importance the party allocates to this region. It is likely to become even more important for the party in the 2024 general elections, according to Ms Neerja Chowdhury, a senior political analyst.

“The party, due anti-incumbency, may lose in other parts of India where it had peaked in 2019. It has to make up for this and, therefore, the northeastern states acquire even greater importance,” she said.