Birds fall from the sky as heatwave scorches India

A vet provides medicine to an eagle after it was dehydrated due to heat, in Ahmedabad, India. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
9 min ago

AHMEDABAD, INDIA (REUTERS) - Rescuers in India's western Gujarat state are picking up dozens of exhausted and dehydrated birds dropping every day, as a scorching heatwave dries out water sources in the state's biggest city, veterinary doctors and animal rescuers say.

Large swathes of South Asia are drying up in the hottest pre-summer months in recent years, prompting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to warn of rising fire risks.

Doctors in an animal hospital managed by non-profit Jivdaya Charitable Trust in Ahmedabad said they have treated thousands of birds in the last few weeks, adding that rescuers bring dozens of high flying birds such as pigeons or kites every day.

"This year has been one of the worst in the recent times. We have seen a 10 per cent increase in the number of birds that need rescuing," Manoj Bhavsar, who works closely with the trust and has been rescuing birds for over a decade.

Animal doctors at the trust-run hospital were seen feeding birds multi-vitamin tablets and injecting water into their mouths using syringes on Wednesday.

Health officials in Gujarat have issued advisories to hospitals to set up special wards for heat stroke and other heat-related diseases due to the rise in temperatures.

A caretaker feeds water mixed with multivitamins to a parakeet in India, after it was dehydrated due to heat. PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
India's huge landfills go up in flames amid record-breaking temperatures
Soaring mercury sparks widespread concerns in India

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top