News analysis

Better signalling equipment and track management key to railway safety in India: Experts

Debarshi Dasgupta
India Correspondent
Repair crew removing the damaged coaches from the railway tracks at the site of a train collision in Odisha, India, on June 4, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
57 sec ago
Published
16 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KOLKATA - India’s worst train crash in more than two decades ought to intensify the focus on boosting safety in its railways, experts have said, even as the government goes ahead with an ambitious 2.4 trillion rupee (S$39.3 billion) programme to overhaul the vast rail network with semi-high-speed trains and upgraded stations.

“This incident should serve as a reminder to the various levels of railway management that safety has to remain in focus even while implementing modernisation schemes,” said Mr Subodh Jain, a former member of the Railway Board who handled engineering-related projects for Indian Railways.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top