Bengaluru water shortage is a warning for crowded Indian cities

BENGALURU – Infotech consultant Deepa R. never expected to worry about water when she moved to the posh Adarsh Palm Retreat gated colony in India’s tech hub of Bengaluru 10 years ago.

“In 2022, we were marooned in floods and in 2024, we have a water shortage. Forget water for the lawns and gardens, two cars and housekeeper quarters – we barely have water to shower or flush the toilet regularly,” said the 52-year-old, who lived in the United States and Singapore before moving back to India to explore better opportunities and be closer to her ageing parents.