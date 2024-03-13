Bengaluru water shortage is a warning for crowded Indian cities

A local woman collecting free water from a tanker provided by a political party amid the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru on March 13. PHOTO: AFP
Rohini Mohan
India Correspondent
Updated
Mar 13, 2024, 11:03 PM
Published
Mar 13, 2024, 10:45 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BENGALURU – Infotech consultant Deepa R. never expected to worry about water when she moved to the posh Adarsh Palm Retreat gated colony in India’s tech hub of Bengaluru 10 years ago.

“In 2022, we were marooned in floods and in 2024, we have a water shortage. Forget water for the lawns and gardens, two cars and housekeeper quarters – we barely have water to shower or flush the toilet regularly,” said the 52-year-old, who lived in the United States and Singapore before moving back to India to explore better opportunities and be closer to her ageing parents.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top