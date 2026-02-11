Bangladesh’s Gen Z voters pin hopes on jobs, governance and freedom

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Ms Monika Akter, a job seeker and first-time voter, posing for a photo at the Government Azizul Haque College campus in Bogura, Bangladesh, on Feb 4.

– Jobs, governance and the freedom to speak without fear top the priorities of Bangladesh’s Gen Z voters as the South Asian country heads into a national election called after a student‑led uprising in 2024 toppled long-time prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The vote on Feb 12 is considered the Muslim-majority nation’s first competitive election since 2009, even though Hasina’s Awami League party has been barred from contesting as the Election Commission has suspended its registration.

A decisive result is critical for restoring stability in the nation of 175 million after months of unrest that has disrupted major industries, including the garments sector in the world’s second‑largest exporter.

Nearly 28 per cent of Bangladesh’s population is between the ages of 15 and 29, or from Gen Z, according to government estimates from 2022. After taking a leading role in Hasina’s 2024 ouster, these youngsters are expected to come out in large numbers to vote, and their choices could be crucial in a close contest.

But there has been no major reform in the interim, and no viable alternative party has emerged, according to many, leaving the battle for government mostly between front runners Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami, both established parties.

“This election comes from the July (2024) movement,” said 20-year-old Farhan Sadik. “If candidates think they can do politics the old way, that won’t work.”

A youth‑driven party born out of the country’s 2024 uprising has joined Jamaat in a coalition; however, most analysts expect BNP to win.

Government and politics professor at Jahangirnagar University Shakil Ahmed said young voters were “looking for a new political class to take charge”.

“Since the newly formed party has not provided a broad‑based political platform, the BNP is expected to be their preferred choice.”

Professor Asif Shahan at the University of Dhaka, however, said Gen Z voters were likely to back Jamaat. “It may not be decisive, but it will certainly give Jamaat a significant boost,” he said.

Jobs, freedom and law and order

Gen Z voters whom Reuters spoke to said their main issues were job opportunities and political freedom.

“I expect the new government to understand young job seekers like me,” said 24-year-old Monika Akter from Bogura district, who will vote for the first time. “We need a fair and transparent recruitment and exam process. Especially National University graduates – we suffer the most.”

Mr Mohammed Muniruzzaman, 21, added: “About 86 per cent of National University students are unemployed – that’s really painful. We don’t want to finish our studies and remain jobless. We need IT‑based education so we can compete globally.”

National University is a public institution that runs more than 2,200 colleges across Bangladesh.

Freedom of expression – which critics say was sharply curtailed under Hasina – is another defining issue.

“We couldn’t speak freely during the fascist period,” said journalist Mohammed Saimum Jahan, 22. “Whoever comes to power, we need freedom of speech – even to criticise the government.”

In rural areas, Gen Z voters were focused more on bread-and-butter issues.

“We spend a lot on seeds and fertiliser, but when we sell vegetables, we don’t get a fair rate,” said 21-year-old Farhana Akhter, from a farming family in Bogura. “We don’t expect miracles in one day, but we hope things improve step by step.”

Some young voters said they were turning towards parties they believe can deliver locally, rather than the BNP or Jamaat.

“This time, we want a peaceful country where young people can earn by work, not by gambling or crime,” said horse-cart driver Mohammad Tarek, 20.

Some voters remain undecided. “All I remember is the Awami regime,” said 19‑year‑old Suraiya Khatun. “I don’t really know how BNP or Jamaat work. I’m still deciding.”

Another issue was the safety of minorities in the Muslim-majority nation.

“We are always tagged as a minority,” said 24-year-old Promila Rani Das, a Hindu. “This is our country too.”

Mr Mohammad Shakil, 22, a driver, said: “Whoever comes to power must put humanity first. We ordinary people of all religions just want to live peacefully.” REUTERS