Bangladeshi garment workers fall ill as temperatures soar

DHAKA - In the factory where Aysha Talukder Tanisa stitches jeans and children’s clothes for Western brands, the cooling system has been no match for Bangladesh’s longest heatwave in 70 years.

“Some of us - mostly girls - fall sick, vomiting or swooning due to the boiling heat,” the 22-year-old told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Ashulia, a town near the capital, Dhaka.

Temperatures soared to more than 40 degrees Celsius in late April, taking a particularly heavy toll on factory workers including most of Bangladesh’s four million garment industry employees, 60 per cent of whom are women.

Around the world, more than two-thirds of workers have been exposed to excessive heat while doing their jobs, a United Nations report said in April.

Bangladesh loses US$6 billion (S$8.1 billion) a year in labour productivity due to the effects of extreme heat, according to a study published by the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center.

As climate change fuels the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, leaders of the country’s crucial garment industry are scrambling to implement measures to protect workers.

“Heat poses a serious business risk for the apparel industry,” said Manirul Islam, deputy director at Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (Bils).

Mr Islam, who surveyed more than 400 garment workers, said one in five workers had to go on sick leave at least once during the hottest months due to the effects of heat, and 32 per cent said their working abilities sank due to the sweltering conditions.

Some leading clothing manufacturers are taking steps to keep workers safe, but labour rights activists say protecting workers’ health and productivity requires more money and commitment from suppliers, brands and the government.

The DBL Group, which employs about 35,000 workers and supplies some of the world’s biggest clothing retailers, has been ensuring employees have drinking water on hand and oral hydration salts, said Mohammed Zahidullah, chief sustainability officer at the family-owned conglomerate.

Water sprinklers are being used to cool the roofs of factories that get particularly hot during the summer, he added.

Team Group, another leading clothing supplier in Bangladesh that employs about 23,000 people, uses exhaust fans to keep indoor temperatures 4 to 5 deg C cooler than outside, said Md Monower Hossain, head of sustainability at the group.

“We also use double-glazed glass at one side of the factories which allows in sunlight but wards off the heat - keeping the inside cool and well-lit,” he added.

In factory compounds, the company is trying nature-based cooling solutions, such as planting trees and installing water features such as ponds and fountains.