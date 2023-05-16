Bangladeshi actor and politician Farooque dies aged 74

DHAKA - Bangladeshi actor and Member of Parliament Akbar Hossain Pathan, known by the stage name Farooque, passed away at 8.30 am on Monday. He was 74 years old.

The news of his death was confirmed to The Daily Star by his son, Shorot, who said: “My father passed away around 8:30 am today. Please pray for his departed soul.”

The actor-turned-politician had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for nearly two years.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed condolences for the loss.

“His contributions in the film industry, as well as our politics, will never be forgotten... This is an irreparable loss to the cultural sector of Bangladesh,” said Mr Shahabuddin in a statement.

Farooque made his claim to fame on the big screen through the film Jolchhobi, directed by H. Akbar. His acting prowess would eventually earn him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1975. Later, in 2016, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

He appeared in over 150 films in a career spanning more than five decades. Most of his films were commercially and critically successful.

Some of Farooque’s most notable and memorable films include Sareng Bou, Lathial, Sujon Sokhi, Noyonmoni and Golapi Ekhon Traine.

The actor’s hometown is in Kaliganj Upazila, Gazipur, but he was born and raised in Dhaka.

Farooque was also involved in the six-point movement in 1966, which advocated for greater autonomy for East Pakistan. THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK