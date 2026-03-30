Bangladesh turns off lights as Middle East war deepens energy crunch

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Civil servants have been ordered to switch off the lights and turn down air-condtioning.

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DHAKA – Bangladesh has ordered civil servants to switch off the lights and turn down air-conditioning to save power as the Middle East war worsens an energy crunch, officials said on March 30 .

The South Asian nation of 170 million people imports 95 per cent of its oil and gas needs.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a string of orders regarding office attendance and saving electricity and fuel, ministry official Sakhawat Hossain told AFP on March 30 .

“Only the necessary number of lights, fans, air-conditioners, and other electrical equipment should be used,” the order issued late on March 29 read.

It also reminded workers to turn off the lights when they leave, and ordered that air-conditioning temperatures must be set at 25 deg C, or warmer.

Bangladesh has said it is seeking loans of around US$2 billion (S$2.58 billion) from multilateral donors to tackle energy worries.

The government has already taken several measures to curb fuel consumption, including setting limits on fuel purchases, halting production at most fertiliser factories, and deploying police to patrol filling stations. AFP