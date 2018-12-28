Bangladesh slows down mobile Internet speeds ahead of election: Report

Posters of the election candidates are seen hanging over a street during the general election campaign in Dhaka, on Dec 25, 2018.
DHAKA (REUTERS) - Bangladesh has ordered the shutdown of high-speed mobile Internet services ahead of this weekend's national election, the Daily Star reported on Friday (Dec 28) citing an e-mail sent to mobile operators by the telecom authority.

The newspaper said people using the Internet on their phones would not be able to stream or upload pictures or videos after the order was issued late on Thursday by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Reuters could not reach BTRC officials on Friday, a public holiday in Bangladesh, and there was no notification on the commission's website. However, a Reuters reporter could still use 4G services on his phone on Friday morning.

 
