Bangladesh protests push India ties to the brink, fanning regional security fears
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE – The chill in India-Bangladesh ties shows little signs of thawing ahead of Bangladesh’s February election, with the killing of a student leader
killing of a student leaderand lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh emerging as the latest triggers in a widening set of disputes that could carry grave security implications for South Asia.
Once the model of neighbourliness in a tumultuous region, India-Bangladesh ties spiralled after the August 2024 ouster of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,
after the August 2024 ouster of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,who enjoyed the trust and support of New Delhi throughout her 15-year tenure. She now lives in self-imposed exile in the Indian capital and is increasingly a political liability for India.