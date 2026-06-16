Bangladesh protests India ‘questioning’ PM’s adviser at Delhi airport

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Bangladesh has summoned a senior Indian diplomat posted in Dhaka to protest against the treatment of an adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

DHAKA - Bangladesh has summoned a senior Indian diplomat posted in Dhaka to protest against the treatment of an adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman who was reportedly detained and questioned for several hours at New Delhi airport, in the latest diplomatic row between the neighbours.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman described the incident as “unexpected and unfortunate”, while Dhaka formally conveyed its concerns to Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe late on June 15.

Government strategy adviser Zahed Ur Rahman was stopped upon arrival in New Delhi, where he had travelled to attend a conference, and was questioned for several hours before being allowed to proceed, officials said.

There was no immediate response from India’s foreign ministry.

The incident comes at a sensitive time in bilateral relations.

Although ties improved after Tarique Rahman’s election victory earlier in 2026, relations have remained strained since the 2024 uprising that ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since remained in India despite repeated requests from Bangladesh for her extradition.

The two countries have also been at odds over Bangladesh’s allegations that Indian authorities have attempted to push undocumented migrants across the border without following agreed repatriation procedures.

Dhaka said border guards have foiled several recent “push-in” attempts and raised the issue during last week’s talks between the Border Guard Bangladesh and India’s Border Security Force in New Delhi.

While both sides agreed during the talks to strengthen intelligence-sharing and coordinate border patrols, the migrant issue remains a source of friction between the neighbours. REUTERS