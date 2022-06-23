Bangladesh, India rush to provide aid to millions of flood victims

DHAKA/GUWAHATI (India) • The authorities in Bangladesh intensified efforts yesterday to deliver food and drinking water to millions of people struggling after heavy rain unleashed catastrophic flooding across a quarter of the country.

Bangladesh is considered one of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries, with a 2015 analysis by the World Bank Institute estimating that about 3.5 million Bangladeshis are at risk of river flooding every year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the government was working hard to rescue people trapped in the floods and provide relief.

"We deployed different agencies, including the army, navy and air force, to rescue people. In some areas, we have ensured that people are airlifted," she said, adding that waters may recede soon but the southern part of Bangladesh was likely to be swamped too.

Yesterday, at least 17 of the country's 64 districts, mostly in the north and north-eastern Sylhet region, were reeling from the natural disaster.

The authorities said at least 36 people had been killed and about 4.5 million people stranded so far. The floods are also threatening to disrupt agriculture, infrastructure and clean water supply.

Mr Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, Sylhet division's chief administrator, said 365 medical teams were trying to reach flood-affected areas to provide tablets to purify water for drinking.

Mr Atiqul Haque, director-general of Bangladesh's Department of Disaster Management, said: "We are making frantic efforts to ensure there is food and drinking water for all the affected people." The crisis in Bangladesh has been worsened by rainwater cascading down from the surrounding hills of India's Meghalaya state.

In India's Assam state, at least seven people were killed in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 44 during the current wave of flooding that began about a fortnight ago, officials said.

"The flood situation in the three Barak valley districts continues to be very serious. Army rescuers have evacuated thousands of marooned people," said Assam's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

India's National Disaster Management Force said in a statement that 14 teams with more than 70 boats and over 400 men were pressed into action in the heavily flooded districts of Assam.

The team had evacuated about 14,200 people trapped in the floods to safe places.

About 5.5 million people have been displaced, of which about 3.7 million are staying in government-run makeshift shelters on raised embankments or other higher ground.

Incessant rain in India's northern Kashmir over the last few days has led to flooding, with Jhelum, the main river, flowing above the danger mark, said a local flood control official.

REUTERS