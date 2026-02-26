Straitstimes.com header logo

Bangladesh court seeks Interpol red notice for UK lawmaker Tulip Siddiq over alleged corruption

FILE PHOTO: MP Tulip Siddiq attends a news conference with Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, in London, Britain October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Tulip Siddiq - the niece of ousted former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina - is accused of using her family ties to influence the allocation of government land to a private company.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • A Bangladesh court ordered an Interpol red notice for British MP Tulip Siddiq on Feb 26 over alleged corruption linked to a real estate project.
  • The Anti-Corruption Commission alleges Siddiq used family ties to Sheikh Hasina for land allocation influence, which Siddiq denies.
  • Siddiq has received six years' prison from previous cases and resigned her UK government role; Britain lacks an extradition treaty.

AI generated

DHAKA - A court in Bangladesh ordered authorities to seek an Interpol red notice against British lawmaker and former minister Tulip Siddiq on Feb 26 over alleged corruption linked to a private real estate project in the capital.

The court issued the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a petition seeking international assistance for her arrest.

The ACC alleges Siddiq used her close family ties to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to influence the allocation of government land to a private company.

Siddiq, who is Hasina’s niece, has repeatedly denied the allegations, describing earlier verdicts against her as “flawed and farcical”.

She has also said she is a British citizen, not a Bangladeshi national.

She did not immediately respond to email requests for comment, and there was no immediate reaction from her following the latest court order.

Sentenced to six years in prison

Bangladesh courts have already sentenced Siddiq to a total of six years in prison in three separate corruption cases, all related to alleged abuse of influence during Hasina's time in office.

Siddiq

resigned in January 2025

from her role as economic secretary to the Treasury under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, citing mounting political pressure over her links to Hasina, though she insisted she had been cleared of wrongdoing.

Britain does not have an extradition treaty with Bangladesh.

Hasina was ousted in 2024 amid a student‑led mass uprising that ended her 15‑year rule. She

fled to neighbouring India

that August at the height of the protests and has remained there since.

She was later

sentenced to death

by a Bangladeshi court over her government’s violent crackdown on demonstrators.

Following Hasina’s removal, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus led an interim administration that oversaw an election on Feb 12, after which

a new government took office

under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the son of Hasina’s arch‑rival and former premier Khaleda Zia. REUTERS

