Bangladesh boosts vigilance over suspected forced crossings from India

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Bangladesh and India share a border that stretches over more than 4,000km.

DHAKA – Bangladesh’s border guards have intensified patrols and launched public awareness campaigns along parts of the frontier with India because of concerns that India has illegally forced people into Bangladesh, officials said.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which governs the border states of Tripura, West Bengal and Assam, has said it would tackle undocumented migration as a priority.

Earlier in May , India’s Foreign Ministry told reporters that India has asked Bangladesh to verify the nationality of more than 2,860 people suspected of being Bangladeshis and of living illegally in the country. India’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment on May 26 .

The 60th Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh began campaigns on May 24 in border areas of the Brahmanbaria district, using loud speakers to warn residents and urging them to remain alert to attempts to push people across the border.

“We have started miking in border villages to raise awareness among residents and ask them to stay vigilant against any illegal crossings or push-in attempts,” Lieutenant-Colonel S. M. Shariful Islam, commander of the battalion, told Reuters.

“Our patrols and surveillance have been strengthened across the border areas. Intelligence operations are also continuing to prevent illegal push-ins, human trafficking and the smuggling of drugs and other goods,” he said.

Bangladesh and India share a border that stretches over more than 4,000km, one of the longest land frontiers in the world.

Three sub-districts in Brahmanbaria district in eastern Bangladesh account for around 73km of the border with the Indian state of Tripura.

India’s north-eastern state of Assam, which shares its border with Bangladesh has, since May 2025, pushed back hundreds of people into Bangladesh out of the 30,000 people tribunals have declared to be foreigners. Several human rights groups have said the authorities have arbitrarily thrown people out of the country.

Dhaka has repeatedly said any repatriation must follow formal bilateral procedures and has warned against unilateral push-ins across the border. REUTERS