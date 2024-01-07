Bangladesh begins voting in election without opposition

DHAKA - Bangladesh began voting on Jan 7 in an election guaranteed to give a fifth term in office to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, after a boycott led by an opposition party she branded a “terrorist organisation”.

Ms Hasina has presided over exceptional economic growth in a country once beset by grinding poverty, but her government has been accused of rampant human rights abuses and a ruthless opposition crackdown.

Her party faces almost no effective rivals in the seats it is contesting but has avoided fielding candidates in a few seats, an apparent effort to avoid the legislature being branded a one-party institution.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), whose ranks have been decimated by mass arrests, is leading a weekend general strike urging the public not to participate in what it calls a “sham” election.

But Ms Hasina, 76, urged the public to cast their ballots and show their faith in the democratic process.

“The BNP is a terrorist organisation,” she told waiting reporters after casting her vote at the Dhaka City College alongside her sister and daughter.

“I am trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country,” she added.

Early signs suggested turnout would be low, despite widespread reports of carrot-and-stick inducements aimed at bolstering the poll’s legitimacy.

Only three people had cast ballots in the first 30 minutes of voting at one polling station in the capital Dhaka, AFP reporters saw.

Some voters said earlier they had been threatened with the confiscation of government benefit cards needed to access welfare payments if they refused to cast ballots for the ruling Awami League.

“They said they would seize it from me if I don’t vote,” Lal Mia, 64, told AFP in the central district of Faridpur.

“They said since the government feeds us, we have to vote for them.”

The BNP and other parties staged months of protests last year demanding Ms Hasina step down ahead of the vote.