Bad air days return to haunt Delhi as winter approaches

NEW DELHI – Like clockwork, every year before the onset of winter, cold air and calm winds begin to trap pollutants from farm fires, industries and vehicle emissions across northern India, transforming its air into a toxic cocktail for millions of its residents.

This year is no different.

India’s capital, New Delhi, has already seen the air quality index (AQI) jump to 313 on Sunday, taking it to the “very poor” level for the first time since May 17.

India’s air quality guidelines define an AQI of between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, while cautioning that such high pollution levels can cause respiratory illness from prolonged exposure.

The range for a “good” AQI rating is between zero and 50, something Delhi has recorded on just one day so far in 2023.

It has, however, seen more than 200 “moderate” days with AQI levels between 101 and 200.

The rise in pollution has led the authorities to implement the second stage of a Graded Response Action Plan that seeks to combat air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Under this plan, people have to minimise use of personal vehicles and switch to public transport, and the authorities must intensify dust-control measures at construction sites, among other measures.

Since Sunday, the air quality in Delhi has improved somewhat, but it still hovered in the “poor” category with an AQI of between 201 and 300.

On Wednesday, when the Australian and the Netherlands cricket teams battled it out in a Cricket World Cup match in a Delhi stadium, the AQI was at 243.

The air quality over the city is expected to decline in coming weeks as fumes from firecrackers let off during Deepavali, which falls on Nov 12, and more farm fires add to the pollution load.

New Delhi, which has been consistently rated as the world’s most polluted capital by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, has taken steps in recent years to tamp down its pollution.

These include expanding its metro network, converting its public bus fleet to run on cleaner compressed natural gas instead of diesel, phasing out old vehicles and promoting electric ones, shutting down coal-fired power plants and forcing industries to switch to natural gas.

These measures have led the city’s annual average level of PM2.5 particles to fall from 149 micrograms per cubic m of air in 2014 to 103mcg per cubic m of air in 2022. But a lot more needs to be done, given the scale of the problem.