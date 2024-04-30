Baby who fell out of mother’s arms onto roof panel rescued by neighbours in India

How many people does it take to get a seven-month-old baby girl off a roof panel?

More than a dozen, if a two-minute viral video of the toddler being rescued in the southern Indian city of Chennai is to be believed.

At the start of the video circulating on social media, a group of 14 to 15 people can be seen holding a large sheet as the baby is seen lying face down on the metal roof of a second-floor apartment.

Frantic shouting by multiple persons is heard in the background, as others hold a mattress beneath the sheet.

She is rescued after one man, with two others supporting his ascent, climbs out of the apartment’s balcony just enough to reach the child with one hand. He grabs her and passes her safely to other people as bystanders cheer.

Indian media, quoting the local police, reported that the mother was reaching for a mop outside her fourth-floor apartment when the kid fell out of her arms.

The child had minor injuries to her arm and leg, and was taken to hospital, reported the Indian Express. The police do not suspect any foul play.

The video has been viewed more than two million times on X, Instagram and TikTok.