At least six killed in India chemical factory explosion

LUCKNOW (REUTERS) - At least six people were killed and 20 injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in northern India's Hapur district on Saturday (June 4), a police official said.

The accident happened after a boiler burst at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, around 60km from New Delhi, said police spokesman Surendra Singh.

"Rescue operations are under way," Mr Singh said, adding that the death toll could go up because of a number of people who were severely injured.

Industrial accidents are common in India and often blamed on people flouting safety norms, as well as lax inspection by government officials.

