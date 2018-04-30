At least 4 killed in Kabul twin blasts: Officials

KABUL (XINHUA) - At least four civilians, including a woman, were killed and five others wounded after two bomb blasts rocked the diplomatic district in central Kabul on Monday (April 30) morning, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

In the first attack, a suicide bombing ripped through the diplomatic district, with unknown casualties, police and witnesses said.

“A suicide bomber riding a motorcycle detonated his explosive in Shash Darak locality in Police District 9 roughly at 8am local time. The big bang has caused panic among the residents and the whole place has now been sealed off,” witness Mohammad Aman told Xinhua news agency.

The target of the blast has yet to be determined, but the incident occurred near a sub-office of National Directorate of Security, the country’s primary intelligence agency.

Sirens could be heard after the blast in the fortified area where several foreign embassies, the NATO-led coalition forces’ headquarters, and scores of apartment buildings are located.