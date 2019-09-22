At least 26 people killed in bus crash in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (DPA) - At least 26 people, including children, were killed when a passenger bus crashed into a hill in northern Pakistan on Sunday (Sept 22), an official said.

The bus was travelling from Skardu, a famous tourist destination, to the garrison city of Rawalpindi when the accident occurred in the country's northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan, which borders China.

Another 12 people were wounded, Mr Faizullah Faraq, a spokesperson for the regional government, said.

The injured are being moved to a hospital in the Chilas area, although rescue workers are facing difficulties due to limited resources, Mr Faraq added.

A process is under way to identify the dead and injured so that their families can be informed, according to the spokesman.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, said Mr Mushtaq Ali, a spokesperson for the district administration.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to a lack of adequate infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles and careless driving.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, around 9,000 road accidents are reported every year, killing around 4,000 people.