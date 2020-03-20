At least 24 Afghan security forces personnel killed in insider attack: Officials

KABUL (AFP) - At least two dozen Afghan security forces personnel were killed on Friday (March 20) in an insider attack on their base in southern Afghanistan, two officials told AFP.

"At 3am (1030 GMT), 24 Afghan police and army forces were martyred when six police infiltrators opened fire on them while they were asleep," said Mr Rahmatullah Yarmal, spokesman for the governor of Zabul.

Zabul provincial council chief Ata Jan Haq Bayan confirmed the toll, adding that the attackers had "connections" to the Taleban.