At least 23 people dead after nightclub fire in India’s Goa state, chief minister says

NEW DELHI - At least 23 people died after a fire at a nightclub in India’s Goa state, the chief minister of the state said on Dec 7 as videos on social media showed ambulances lining up to help the injured.

The incident occurred around 12.04am local time (1834 GMT on Dec 6) in the village of Arpora, the state’s police chief told reporters.

The state government has ordered an inquiry into this incident, chief minister Pramod Sawant said in a post on X.

Fire trucks and ambulances were rushed to the spot after the police received information about the blaze, the police chief said.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control, ANI reported.

The fire has been curtailed and all bodies have been recovered, the police chief added.

Goa, a small state on India’s western coast, is a popular tourist destination especially among foreigners, offering both beaches and hilly landscapes.

About 5.5 million tourists visited Goa in the first half of 2025, as per government data. Of these, 271,000 were international tourists. REUTERS

