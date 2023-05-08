Boat overturns in India’s Kerala state, at least 21 die

The incident in the Malappuram district of Kerala state took place at around 7pm local time. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER
Updated
28 min ago
Published
34 min ago

BENGALURU - At least 21 people drowned after a boat capsized off the coastal town of Tanur in the Malappuram district of India’s southern state of Kerala, local authorities said on Monday.

The boat, which was carrying about 40 inbound passengers, overturned as it was overcrowded, said Abdul Nazar, Malappuram district’s junior superintendent of police. 

It was not immediately clear exactly how many more people had died, the police office officer said, adding that about 10 passengers were currently being treated in various hospitals and many had been sent back after first aid. 

The death toll was likely to rise as the boat was stuck in muddy waters and was being pulled out to rescue those trapped inside, Kerala’s minister for fisheries and harbour development, V. Abdurahiman told reporters. 

The incident in the Malappuram district of the state took place at around 7pm local time on Sunday and a team from the National Disaster Response Force was at the site, a Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) spokesperson told Reuters. 

“Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

More On This Topic
At least 11 dead after Indonesia boat headed for Bintan capsizes
One dead, six missing after boat capsizes off disputed Senkaku Islands

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top