At least 17 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse: Official

Video footage showed a metal frame that had toppled off towering columns into a wooded valley below. PHOTO: ZORAMTHANGA/TWITTER
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
31 min ago

NEW DELHI - At least 17 labourers were killed and others reported missing when a railway bridge they were building across a ravine in India’s eastern Mizoram state collapsed on Wednesday, officials said.

Video footage posted by Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga showed a metal frame that had toppled off towering columns into a wooded valley below.

“Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died,” Mr Zoramthanga, who uses only one name, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Indian Express newspaper quoted a policeman as saying that 17 bodies had been recovered and “many others” were missing. It was not possible to immediately verify the reports of people missing.

“Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Mr Modi was “pained” by the accident and offered his “condolences to those who have lost their loved ones”, his office said on X.

The government will pay some US$2,400 (S$3,260) to the next of kin of those killed, it said.

Mizoram is in the far east of India, bordering Myanmar.

People had “come out in large numbers to help with rescue”, Mr Zoramthanga said, adding he was “deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy”.

Accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are common in India. AFP

More On This Topic
Suspension bridge in India collapses for a second time
More than 130 killed in India as packed suspension bridge collapses

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top