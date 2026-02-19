At least 16 killed after building collapses in Pakistan following blast

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Rescue workers recover the bodies of the victims after a suspected gas explosion caused part of a residential building to collapse in Karachi, Pakistan.

KARACHI – A building collapse caused by an explosion in Pakistan’s southern megacity of Karachi killed at least 16 people on Feb 19 , including children, officials said.

More than a dozen people were injured in the incident in the Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood of Karachi at around 4am (7am Singapore time), when Muslim families start preparing sehri, the pre-sunrise meal eaten during Ramadan.

“16 people, including women and children, have been killed and 13 others injured,” the provincial rescue agency’s spokesman Hassan Khan told AFP.

The three-storey building located in the crowded neighbourhood collapsed after an “unknown” explosion, he said.

“Apparently it was a gas explosion, but the investigation will reveal the actual cause of the incident,” senior city official Nasrullah Abbasi told AFP.

In July 2025 , 27 people were killed and 10 injured after a five-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s impoverished area of Lyari.

Around 600 buildings were declared dangerous in Karachi by the government.

Roof and building collapses are common across Pakistan, mainly because of poor safety standards and shoddy construction materials in the South Asian country of more than 240 million people.

But Karachi, home to more than 20 million, is especially notorious for poor construction, illegal extensions, ageing infrastructure, overcrowding and lax enforcement of building regulations. AFP