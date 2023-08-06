At least 15 killed after train derails in southern Pakistan

KARACHI – At least 15 people were killed when a train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, according to local media.

“The Hazara express was travelling from Karachi to Abbottabad; eight coaches have derailed,” Mr Mohsin Syal, a railway official, told HUM News.

At least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured, Pakistan’s state television channel reported, quoting railway officials.

The derailment happened near Sahara railway station in the city of Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province.

Mr Ijaz Shah, a provincial railway official, told AFP that several passengers were killed and several others injured in the incident, and that a relief train had been dispatched to the site.

Images posted to local media show dozens of people at the site, with some smashing windows to help passengers clamber out of the twisted carriages and at least one coach overturned. AFP