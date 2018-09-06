At least 20 dead as twin blasts hit Afghan capital

KABUL (REUTERS) - The death toll from two blasts at a sports centre in a heavily Shi’ite area of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday (Sept 5) reached at least 20, with 70 wounded, officials said.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the total was likely to change.

Earlier, the death toll had been given as 14.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at a wrestling club, and a second blast struck after the emergency services and journalists arrived at the scene.

An earlier toll had said at least 25 people were wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack occurred in Dasht-e-Barchi, home to many members of the mainly Shi'ite Muslim Hazara ethnic minority which has been targeted in the past by Sunni militants of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

20 minutes after the blast, you still don’t see police to cordon the scene. #DashteBarchi #Kabul pic.twitter.com/9Wh3rKLBQK — Ehsanullah Amiri (@euamiri) September 5, 2018

Photos being shared by locals suggest that a wrestling gym in Kabul was target of attack. Reports that a security guard was shot before bomber made his way inside. #kabulblast. pic.twitter.com/txXCHLWucn — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) September 5, 2018

Suicide attack inside sport club in #Kabul PD6. more details later pic.twitter.com/pQlyjUtKXC — Wais Barakzai (@WaisBarakzai) September 5, 2018

Last month, dozens of students preparing for a university entrance examination were killed at an educational centre in the area.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said the second explosion hit as police were helping victims and a number of journalists were at the site.

Last April, a suicide bomber targeted journalists covering an attack in central Kabul, killing nine.

Wednesday's attack underlined the danger in Kabul as elections approach next month, as well as the threat facing the Hazaras, a Persian-speaking minority that has long faced discrimination and which has borne the brunt of attacks claimed by ISIS in Kabul.