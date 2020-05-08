At least 11 die in gas leak at India plant

A toxic gas leak at a South Korean plant in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has killed at least 11 people and left hundreds hospitalised.

Officials said the leak occurred early yesterday as the LG Polymers India factory in Gopalapatnam was preparing to reopen after India started easing its six-week Covid-19 lockdown.

The gas spread to a three-km radius but is now under control.

Residents in the village of RR Venkatapuram near the factory reported waking up at 3am with trouble breathing and their eyes burning. Many who went outside could not bear the stench of the "mist-like" gas and collapsed in the street.

Officials urged citizens to "move away from the accident as soon as possible" and use wet cloths to cover their nose and mouth.

Ambulances, fire engines, policemen and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuated nearly 1,500 people from the area, including 800 who were taken to nearby hospitals after showing some effects of gas inhalation.

NDRF director-general SN Pradhan identified the leaked gas as styrene, a "toxic" chemical used to produce plastic and styrofoam.

"If a person inhales large quantities and the proximity is intense, then it can be lethal, but chances of long-term impact are low," he said.

Inhaling styrene can cause irritations of the skin, eyes and upper respiratory tract as well as breathing difficulties, rashes, vomiting and unconsciousness.

The Seoul-based LG Chem, which owns LG Polymers, said it is investigating to determine the cause of the leak and the results will be announced later.

"We are assessing the extent of the damage to residents in the town and are taking all necessary measures to protect residents and employees," LG Chem, the largest chemical company in South Korea, said in a statement.

The plant, set up in 1961 on the outskirts of the coastal city of Vishakapatnam, was bought by LG Chem in 1997. It makes polystyrene and expandable polystyrene, a plastic used in toys and appliances.

Officials said the gas leaked from one of two 5,000-tonne styrene tanks that had been left unattended since March, when the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed.

"LG Polymers is a red category factory (deals with hazardous materials). One of the liquid storage tanks contained styrene monomer. Due to inadequate cooling system or overheating during the lockdown, it converted to vapour and escaped," said Industries Minister Mekapathi Goutham Reddy.



At least 11 dead after toxic gas leak at plant in India: Rescuers evacuating people after a toxic gas leak yesterday at a South Korean polymer plant in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. At least 11 people were killed and 350 hospitalised after the pre-dawn leak of styrene, which is used to produce plastic and styrofoam. Officials said that the leak occurred as the LG Polymers India factory in Gopalapatnam was preparing to reopen as India eases out of its six-week coronavirus lockdown. The gas spread to a 3km radius and is now under control. Locals said they woke up with difficulties breathing and their eyes were burning. Some collapsed on the streets from the stench of the "mist-like" gas. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Mr Damodar Goutam Sawang, the state's director-general of police, said the plant has an automated system and neutralisers to stop leaks but they did not activate.

"Whether this was negligence or it could have been averted, we will know after the investigation," said Mr Sawang. Officials said the leak is now under control.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex gratia payment of 10 million rupees (S$187,000) to families of the deceased, and a million rupees as compensation to those critically ill. A special NDRF team will investigate the leak.

The incident has triggered memories of India's worst-ever industrial disaster - in December 1984 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. A poisonous gas leak in the pesticide factory of Union Carbide, now owned by the US-based Dow Chemical, killed about 4,000 people. Over 500,000 survivors continue to suffer respiratory and kidney illnesses.

Mr Reddy said styrene, though a carcinogen, "is not so lethal".

Vishakapatnam, the main industrial hub of Andhra Pradesh, has seen over 40 industrial accidents in the past six years, killing at least 30 people and injuring hundreds.

"We will ensure accountability. The burden of proof is now with the factory people, to explain why this leak occurred," said Mr Reddy.

• Additional reporting by Chang May Choon in Seoul