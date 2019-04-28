At least 10 dead in India bus plunge

NEW DELHI (AFP) - At least 10 people were killed when a bus plunged into a gorge in India's Himalayan mountain region on Saturday (April 27), police said.

The bus was travelling from Dalhousie, in Himachal Pradesh state, to Pathankot in neighbouring Punjab when it fell into the 60m gorge, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, citing officials.

In addition to the dead there were several injuries, PTI quoted Monica Bhutunguru, a police superintendent in Chamba, as saying.

Darkness was hampering rescue efforts in the far-north region, she said.

The crash follows the death of six children and their driver in January when their bus also went off the road in the Himalayas.

Careless driving and bad, narrow and winding roads in the region cause frequent accidents, with vehicles often slipping into deep gorges.

In India an average of 150,000 people die in road accidents each year.

Condolences to the families who lost their near and dear ones. The Pathankot-Chamba roads needs widening and safety on sides.