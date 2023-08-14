As migrants leave after riots in India’s Gurugram, activists say workers need better protection

NEW DELHI - In early August, a video went viral of a woman complaining about how rubbish was collecting in her apartment complex in the north Indian city of Gurugram, because the migrant workers in the housekeeping staff had fled following communal tensions.

“Our society has become so dirty! There’s so much garbage piling up, who will take it?” said the woman in the video, Ms Kiran Kapoor, the president of the residents’ welfare association in charge of running the Tulip Orange apartment complex.