As migrants leave after riots in India’s Gurugram, activists say workers need better protection

Nirmala Ganapathy
India Bureau Chief
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI - In early August, a video went viral of a woman complaining about how rubbish was collecting in her apartment complex in the north Indian city of Gurugram, because the migrant workers in the housekeeping staff had fled following communal tensions.

“Our society has become so dirty! There’s so much garbage piling up, who will take it?” said the woman in the video, Ms Kiran Kapoor, the president of the residents’ welfare association in charge of running the Tulip Orange apartment complex.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top