As India’s biggest slum Dharavi gears up for extreme makeover, hope jostles with fear

MUMBAI – In Dharavi, India’s biggest slum, childcare centre worker Shobha Pravin Patil dreams of a kitchen with a refrigerator, clean water at the turn of a tap, a dining table for sit-down meals with her family and a proper bathroom all to themselves.

Here in the heart of Mumbai, the country’s largest city and its financial centre, Mrs Patil’s family of 10 live cheek by jowl in two cramped rooms, one on top of the other, joined by a rickety ladder.

In Dharavi, which is Asia’s second-biggest slum, more than a million people are packed into an area of around 239ha, or nearly three times the size of the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Due to its unique characteristics, including an entrepreneurial spirit, many also prefer to call it an informal settlement rather than a slum.

The Patil family home, which has space only for the barest of necessities – a television and a stove with a small gas cylinder – opens out onto a maze of narrow alleys. A pipe supplies water for the residents’ daily needs into large blue drums in each home, and communal bathrooms where one toilet is shared by around 1,500 people.

“Sometimes, I can’t breathe. The lanes are so narrow. I dream of a bigger house,” said Mrs Patil, 42.

Families like hers are pinning their hopes on a seven-year plan by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani to transform the slum into a modern township.

In November 2022, Mr Adani’s company won the rights to redevelop Dharavi. The slum sits on prime property in Mumbai, which has among the highest real estate prices in the world.

But the redevelopment plans, which are still in a very initial phase, have already met with opposition from local businesses and residents who fear they will be moved out of Dharavi and their livelihoods as a result.

The award of the tender has also been caught up in the political cross hairs, with the opposition accusing the ruling state government of favouring the Adani Group, including in the award of development rights to the Adani group; a charge that the group has denied.

Among those uncertain about the redevelopment is 50-year-old Hasmukh Jethwa, a fourth-generation potter, who is filled with trepidation at the coming changes and wonders if his traditional family business will survive the modernisation plans.