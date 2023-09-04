As Delhi spruces up for G-20 summit, its urban poor take a hit

NEW DELHI – Mr Pawan Kumar remains focused on his brushstrokes amid the din from the afternoon traffic that moves past him on one of Delhi’s key thoroughfares.

An artist with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the 32-year-old is finishing a picture of the Lotus Temple, one of the city’s many tourist attractions, on a wall that serves as his canvas.

Since November 2022, he has been busy daily sprucing up sites across Delhi with depictions of Indian landmarks and achievements as the city prepares for the G-20 summit on Sept 9 and 10.

The G-20 or Group of 20 is a forum for international economic cooperation and counts 19 countries and the European Union as its members.

A mural celebrating India’s successful moon mission – Chandrayaan-3 – is another artwork he did. “I feel good making these paintings,” he said, hoping his 200-odd such efforts that dot Delhi will showcase the best of his country to visitors from across the world.

Mr Kumar is among a legion of foot soldiers – including artists, gardeners, sanitation staff and construction workers – who have been working for months now to ensure Delhi turns on its charm to welcome more than 10,000 G-20 leaders and delegates.

India’s capital has undergone its most extensive makeover since 2010 when it hosted the Commonwealth Games. And it is not just wall murals but also an estimated 150 fountains, 100 sculptures and around 680,000 potted plants that have been installed at multiple prominent locations.

While stone-carved lions will greet delegates as they are driven from the airport to the city, an 8.5m statue of Hindu deity Shiva in his dancing form will tower over them at Bharat Mandapam, a newly inaugurated convention centre that will host the summit.