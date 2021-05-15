As Covid-19 rages, India pushes on with $3.67b Central Vista project in Delhi

NEW DELHI - Men in yellow hard hats lay pipes in the ground as the streets around the capital's iconic India Gate are largely quiet with just a few cars whizzing by because of the strict lockdown following a devastating second wave of Covid-19 cases.

Red sand and black lamp posts linked by thick chains that used to line the near three-kilometre long boulevard called Rajpath, which runs from India Gate to President's House, have largely been cleared to build toilets, parking space and underpasses.