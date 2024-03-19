Anti-Modi alliance in India faltering as election nears

NEW DELHI – Mr Rahul Gandhi, the face of India’s political opposition, concluded a 65-day trek across the breadth of India on March 17, a day after the country’s electoral body announced the dates for the six-week-long national elections starting April 19.

Mr Gandhi, a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, and one of the top leaders of the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has been travelling across 15 states by bus and an open-roofed SUV from the north-eastern state of Manipur to the financial capital Mumbai, holding small gatherings where he has often addressed crowds from his car.

At the rally in Mumbai on March 17, Mr Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of widespread corruption.

Referencing the everyday corruption experienced by many Indian citizens, Mr Gandhi accused the BJP of doing so at “a national level”.

Mr Gandhi was alluding to recent revelations regarding corporate political donations, much of which had until recently been opaque and anonymous. The BJP was the biggest recipient of the donations.

India’s finance minister last week defended the electoral bonds, saying cash received under the system was “legitimate”.

Mr Gandhi also lambasted the government – as he has for months – for failing to tackle unemployment, crony capitalism and the lack of representation of social and backward classes in India.

It is unclear if these Congress attacks will resonate with voters any better than they have in the last two national elections, which the BJP won by a landslide.

During state elections in 2023, the party attempted to deny Mr Modi a unified Hindu vote by playing up the disadvantages faced by lower-caste Hindus. The Congress lost three key states it was widely expected to win.

Even as the party gears up for elections scheduled to start in just four weeks, it and the more than 20 opposition parties that have aligned together to challenge Mr Modi, seem to be on the back foot as they appear unable to pose a credible threat to Mr Modi’s BJP.

The I.N.D.I.A. alliance – as it is dubbed – was created last year with much fanfare in the hopes of uniting the country’s disparate opposition parties.

The biggest party in the alliance – the Congress party – is cash-strapped, key members of the grouping have defected to the BJP and the opposition alleges that government agencies have targeted its leaders with investigations and arrests.

The Congress’ loss in those three key state elections, meanwhile, seems to have deflated the alliance while bringing into question the party’s ability to lead the smaller, regional parties.

At the heart of the alliance’s troubles appears to be the absence of a clear vision that presents the Indian electorate with an alternative to the BJP, according to members of the alliance and analysts.

“When you build an opposition alliance, you start with a political arrangement, political agreements, seat-sharing,” Mr Gilles Verniers, a senior fellow at the Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research, said by phone.

“But you also have to define a common plan or build a coherent opposition narrative that you can present to voters.”