Analysis: Rainbow opposition coalition to take on Indian PM Modi in Parliament over Manipur violence

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a no-confidence motion in the Lower House of Parliament next week, brought by a rainbow coalition of 26 opposition parties over ethnic violence in the north-eastern state of Manipur.

While the vote, essentially a test of the government’s strength, will not in any way destabilise Mr Modi’s government – which enjoys a majority in the 545-seat Lower House with 303 MPs – it is an opportunity for the new alliance to build its political credentials in the run-up to general elections in 2024, said analysts.