Analysis: Rainbow opposition coalition to take on Indian PM Modi in Parliament over Manipur violence

Rainbow opposition coalition to take on Indian PM Modi in Parliament over Manipur violence

Nirmala Ganapathy
India Bureau Chief
Members of Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance by the all opposition parties protest over ethnic violence in Manipur, in New Delhi, India, on July 24, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
50 sec ago
NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a no-confidence motion in the Lower House of Parliament next week, brought by a rainbow coalition of 26 opposition parties over ethnic violence in the north-eastern state of Manipur.

While the vote, essentially a test of the government’s strength, will not in any way destabilise Mr Modi’s government – which enjoys a majority in the 545-seat Lower House with 303 MPs – it is an opportunity for the new alliance to build its political credentials in the run-up to general elections in 2024, said analysts.

