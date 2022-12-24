An Indian labourer fights Facebook over a fake shoe ad

BENGALURU - A daily wage worker from the western Indian state of Maharashtra is fighting Facebook over a pair of shoes he bought but never received.

Mr Tribhuvan Lalchand Bhongade, 30, a farmhand in Umri village, Gondia district, won the first legal round, with a consumer court directing Facebook India, the Indian arm of social media giant Meta, to pay him 25,000 rupees (S$408) as compensation.

As the company got the order stayed in a higher court, the labourer now prepares for a longer battle.

Mr Bhongade does seasonal farm work like driving a tractor and herding goats, but was unemployed during the nationwide lockdown to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

In September 2020, he had noticed an advertisement on Facebook for a heavily discounted pair of Nike shoes.

“I am not a big shopper, but my one pair of shoes was worn out,” the regular social media user told The Straits Times on the phone.

Using his debit card, he bought the shoes on Facebook, sold by a vendor named Marya Studios, for 599 rupees – a steal.

Over a month passed, but he received neither the shoes nor any messages about shipping.

“Facebook did not have any contact details of Marya Studio, so I Googled the name, found five customer care numbers and called one,” said Mr Bhongade.

A person who claimed to be Marya Studio’s customer care executive sent him a link in which to fill bank details for a refund.

Mr Bhongade followed the steps, and ended up downloading a phishing app, AnyDesk. His entire bank balance – 7,568 rupees – was debited later that day.

“I panicked and called my friend,” he said. The friend was lawyer Sagar Chavan, 27, who usually handled High Court cases in Mumbai but was back in his native village during the pandemic.

Mr Chavan complained to the police and informed Facebook about the fraud via Twitter and e-mail.

When there was no reply, he filed a complaint against Facebook on Oct 12, 2020, with the local District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

“Marya Studio was uncontactable. It was clearly a scam company. We felt Facebook had to take some responsibility as the platform that hosted and earned revenue from a fraud ad,” said Mr Chavan.

Facebook India objected to the complaint, saying Mr Bhongade was not its “consumer” as it was not the seller.

It also asserted that as an intermediary of the American company, it had no obligation under Indian technology laws to monitor the ads it ran.

On June 30, 2022, the consumer commission ordered in Mr Bhongade’s favour, directing Facebook to pay him a compensation of 25,000 rupees.

Facebook was not held liable for the second transaction, because it was the complainant himself who shared sensitive bank details.

The Commission also ordered Facebook to run corrective advertisements in the media and online to create scam awareness and neutralise the impact of misleading advertisements.

Facebook also has to submit quarterly compliance reports to the Commission for two years.