KOLKATA – Like most Bengalis of his generation, 54-year-old Aveek Sarkar grew up on a steady diet of Bengali films featuring the legendary actor Uttam Kumar.

These include the 1966 classic Nayak, where he plays a deeply troubled matinee idol who pours his heart out to a journalist, as well as the 1961 hit Saptapadi, in which Kumar plays a young Bengali Hindu medical student in love with a talented Anglo-Indian Christian woman.