An assembly line of severed fingers and palms - the dark side of India’s booming auto sector

NEW DELHI - In 2022, the Indian vehicle market crossed a significant milestone when it overtook Japan in sales, making it the third-largest auto market for the first time. More than 4.25 million units were sold as manufacturers revved up production following two sluggish pandemic years.

India also exported close to 5.6 million vehicles in FY22, up 36 per cent from FY21. But this revival has come with a bloody cost - a spurt in injuries among workers employed in firms that produce spare parts for the manufacturers.

In just the two key manufacturing hubs of Gurgaon and Faridabad in Haryana state alone, this number jumped from 531 in FY2019-20 to 803 in FY2021-22, according to a December 2002 report by Safe in India Foundation (SII), a non-profit headquartered in Haryana.

But the problem is a national one, said the report, with several thousand workers losing their fingers every year in automobile manufacturing hubs across the country due to unsafe working conditions as well as other factors such as fatigue. This inflicts a “devastating economic and physiological impact” on injured workers and their families, it added, besides adversely affecting the industry’s professionalism and labour productivity.

Industrial accidents in India are frequent and responsible for hundreds of fatalities each year, with many more injuries. In 2020, the government recorded 3,882 countrywide incidents of injury, including 1,050 fatal ones, in the entire manufacturing sector. This is a gross undercount though; the SII estimates that the 68 injuries reported for Haryana, for instance, are not even 5 per cent of the total figure for the state.

The foundation focuses on crush injuries in the manufacturing sector, but its focus on the automobile industry comes from the fact that more than 80 per cent of instances of finger injuries in Haryana and Maharashtra are traced back to this large sector.

India’s automobile industry employs around 37 million workers directly and indirectly. It also contributes 7.1 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product and 49 per cent of its manufacturing GDP.

Mr Shakil Mohammad, 30, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh state, had his right palm crushed and severed by a power press machine in Faridabad on Nov 14.

Such machines shear, punch and shape metal sheets into a required form that later makes up spare parts for vehicles. These machines’ in-built safety sensors or guards to prevent injuries are often missing or defective – symptomatic of lax workplace safety compliance in India.

More than half of the 3,968 auto sector worker injuries reported to SII in the past six years occurred on these dangerous power press machines that are poorly maintained, resulting in malfunctions. A majority of the machines responsible for these injuries also lacked the safety sensors they should have had.

In Mr Mohammad’s case, the die – a metal block used to stamp out shapes in metal sheets – plunged down suddenly as he was fitting a new metal sheet into the machine.

He said he did not press the machine’s pedal that causes this action, adding that the machine’s safety sensor that would have prevented his injury in case of such an advertent push on the pedal was also broken, with “pieces lying on the ground”.

With his last complaint about a broken safety sensor on another machine overlooked, he continued working on these machines as his supervisors hounded him to keep up productivity. “Had I told them I will not work, they would have asked me to leave,” he told The Straits Times. As he needed his monthly salary of about 13,000 rupees (S$211), he had little choice but to carry on.