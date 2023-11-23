Ambulances on standby, with Indian rescuers metres away from 41 trapped workers in tunnel

SILKYARA TUNNEL, India - Ambulances were on standby on the morning of Nov 23 as Indian rescuers dug through the final metres of debris separating them from 41 workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for nearly two weeks.

The emergency vehicles, seen shortly before dawn by AFP journalists at the site, were preparing to transport men who the authorities hope will soon be freed from the tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Engineers have been digging for days to drive a steel pipe through some 57m of earth, concrete and rubble.

It has divided the trapped men from freedom since a portion of the under-construction tunnel caved in on Nov 12.

After days of painfully slow progress, engineers with a powerful drilling machine made a sudden rapid advance on Nov 22, before being slowed with just 12m to go after metal rods blocked the route.

‘War footing’

Just before midnight, senior rescue team member Harpal Singh told reporters that engineers would enter the pipe to cut the rods, “following which we would use the (drilling) machine again”.

Mr Singh suggested a breakthrough on the morning of Nov 23 was possible.

However, the government warned that any timelines were “subject to change due to technical glitches, the challenging Himalayan terrain, and unforeseen emergencies”.

Inside the Silkyara tunnel entrance, an AFP journalist said the site was a flurry of activity.

Worried relatives have gathered outside the site, where a Hindu shrine has been erected, with a priest holding prayers for the safe rescue of the trapped men.

“The day they will come out of the tunnel, it will be the biggest, happiest day for us,” said Mr Chanchal Singh Bisht, 35, whose 24-year-old cousin, Mr Pushkar Singh Ary, is trapped inside.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the work was on a “war footing” as he arrived at the site on Nov 22 evening.

“Work is being done at a fast pace,” he said in a statement.