Ambulance crisis may have sparked first debate of Sri Lanka’s presidential election season

BENGALURU – Dr Yasuni Manikkege, who works in a Colombo-based government hospital, discovered a painful truth about Sri Lanka’s economy recently.

One night in early May, her 51-year-old neighbour fell in his bathroom. She rushed to give him cardiopulmonary resuscitation and dialled 1990, the government’s free ambulance service.

Usually, the ambulance would have arrived in three minutes. But that day, none came for 30 minutes. The neighbour died.

Dr Manikkege later found out the Suwa Seriya ambulance service – a gift from neighbouring India in 2016 that the World Bank said is among the globe’s most efficiently run – had been underfunded and severely short-staffed since Sri Lanka’s economic crisis triggered a massive exodus of medical professionals.

Sri Lanka is only just emerging from its worst economic crisis in 2022 that caused hyperinflation and loss of livelihood as well as massive shortages of essential goods like food, fuel and medicines that the island nation could not afford to import. The economy shrank by 7.3 per cent that year.

The crisis-hit economy has since stabilised due to tough reforms prompted by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue package of US$2.9 billion (S$3.9 billion) in 2023. Since then, inflation has decelerated to single digits, foreign exchange reserves are being built up, and the exchange rate has appreciated. Tourist arrivals and remittance inflows have also improved.

While food and medical shortages are not debilitating the country today, Sri Lanka faces a crippling exodus of its most qualified professionals. “The number of doctors, nurses and other medical staff leaving has not stopped. The inadequate salary is one reason, but it’s also anxiety over uncertainty and a feeling of total hopelessness about the future,” said Dr Manikkege.

Government officials estimate that 4,500 doctors have left the country in the past two years on “no-pay leave” of two to five years, driven by economic hardship and tax hikes. They may return, but without a real vacancy that occurs after a doctor quits, the government is unable to recruit new ones, thus leaving the healthcare system floundering.

Every ambulance requires one driver and two emergency medical technicians who are paid 35,000 Sri Lankan rupees (S$157) and 55,000 Sri Lankan rupees a month, respectively. Of its nearly 1,500 staff, around 400 have quit since 2022, forcing 56 of its 322 ambulances out of service, according to Mr Dumindra Ratnayaka, chairman of the Suwa Seriya Foundation.

Hours after Dr Manikkege posted on May 14 on X, formerly Twitter, about the ambulance shortage, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa read it out in Parliament, triggering what analysts say might have been the first national debate to kick off the election season.

Sri Lanka’s election commission announced in early May that it will hold presidential elections between Sept 16 and Oct 17, 2024. It will be the first presidential election since the economic downturn and the fifth since the end of its civil war on May 19, 2009.

Analysts say the next leader of the country of 22 million must address the root causes of its two biggest vulnerabilities: ethnic rifts and economic crises.

At the height of the day-long power cuts during the economic crisis in 2022, angry protesters had forced then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign.