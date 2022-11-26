Amazon to shut down food-delivery business in India

Amazon Food would be discontinued, the company said. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
28 min ago

NEW DELHI - Amazon Inc will shut down a food-delivery business it was testing in India, the e-commerce giant said on Friday, a day after it announced the winding down of its online learning platform for high-school students in the country.

Amazon Food, a business the company was trialling in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, would be discontinued, it said.

“As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food,” a company spokesman told Reuters.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing these programmes in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners.”

The Economic Times earlier reported that the business would be discontinued from Dec 29 onwards, citing a communication from the company to its restaurant partners.

On Thursday, Amazon said it was shutting down the Amazon Academy platform in India that was launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An uncertain macroeconomic environment is making the e-commerce giant review its global workforce, as the company plans to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles, Reuters reported last week. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Amazon lays off some devices unit staff as it targets 10,000 cuts
Amazon becomes world’s first public company to lose US$1 trillion in market value

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top