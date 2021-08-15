Ali Ahmad Jalali, former interior minister, seen heading an interim Afghan admin

It was not immediately clear whether the Taleban had given their final agreement to Mr Ali Ahmad Jalali's appointment.
KABUL (REUTERS) - Mr Ali Ahmad Jalali, a US-based academic and former Afghan interior minister, is likely to be named to head an interim administration in Kabul, three diplomatic sources said on Sunday (Aug 15) as Taleban fighters gathered around the city.

Earlier, acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said in a televised address that a peaceful transition would take place but no details have as yet been confirmed.

It was not immediately clear whether the Taleban had given their final agreement to Mr Jalali's appointment but he was seen as a potentially acceptable compromise figure to oversee the transition of power, the sources said.

