Airlines in India surprised by move to resume local flights

NEW DELHI • India's decision to resume domestic flights from next Monday was a bolt out of the blue for most of the country's aviation companies. Top executives at three Indian airlines said they learnt about the move when the aviation minister tweeted it.

Most airlines have suspended ticket sales at least until June 1 and were staring at a longer stint on the ground, until the minister announced the government's plan to reopen the skies. Many are puzzled as this coincides with India emerging as the nation in Asia where coronavirus infections are spreading at the fastest pace.

While airlines, strapped for cash due to India's shutdown, were waiting for a decision, the short notice makes it harder for them to prepare for operations, deploy staff, arrange for protective gear and ensure they can keep the virus away from flights, the executives said.

The issue shows the challenge airlines face as the world gradually opens up even as new virus hot spots emerge. The situation is particularly alarming in crowded India, where the movement of people from its mega cities to the hinterland has already catalysed the virus' spread despite a near two-month nationwide lockdown.

Airlines around the world have struggled to remain in business, with some shutting down, as travel restrictions dried cash flows. The ban on local flights in India - which came into effect on March 25, days after a ban on international operations - prompted industry analysts at Capa Centre for Aviation to speculate that struggling airlines would have to sell shares to stay alive.

India's airlines, including IndiGo, Asia's biggest budget carrier by market value, SpiceJet, Singapore Airlines affiliate Vistara and AirAsia Group, have 650 planes between them. The country is one of the biggest markets for Airbus and Boeing.

