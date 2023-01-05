Air India's handling of mid-air urination incident 'unprofessional': Regulator

NEW DELHI - India’s aviation regulator on Thursday issued a notice to some Tata Group-owned Air India officials for failing to comply with norms of handling unruly passengers following a mid-air urination incident on one of its flights last year.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s air safety watchdog, said it sought details from the airline on the incident of an unruly male passenger who allegedly relieved himself on a fellow female traveller on its business class flight from New York to New Delhi on Nov 26, 2022.

“It emerges that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board have not been complied with,” the DGCA said in a statement.

“The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure.”

In 2017, India had issued new norms barring unruly passengers from flying for a minimum of three months to more than two years depending on the nature of the misdemeanour.

The civil aviation watchdog said it has issued a notice to the airline’s accountable manager, director in-flight services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight, asking them to explain within two weeks why action should not be taken against them for failing to uphold regulations.

“As a first step, Air India has banned the passenger for 30 days, the maximum it is permitted to unilaterally do so, and reported the matter to the DGCA for further action,” Air India said in a statement, adding that it has also lodged a police complaint.

Delhi police on Thursday said that the unruly passenger onboard the New York-Delhi flight will be arrested soon.

“The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest,” the Delhi police was quoted as saying in The Statesman newspaper.

According to NDTV, the unruly passenger was drunk when he allegedly unzipped and relieved himself on a female passenger in her 70s, who has since written a letter of complaint to Air India’s group chairman about “the most traumatic flight” she has ever experienced.

She said although she was offered a set of pyjamas and slippers after informing the crew that her clothes and shoes were soaked in urine, she was told to return to her seat after it was cleaned.