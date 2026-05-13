Air India to suspend several international flights from June as Middle East crisis fuels oil shock

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The Singapore to Delhi route is one of those affected by the cuts.

Air India will suspend several international flights for three months from June as soaring jet fuel prices, driven by the ongoing Middle East crisis, continue to put pressure on airline operations, according to reports.

The cuts are expected to impact key international routes from Delhi, including Chicago, Newark, Singapore and Shanghai. Flights to destinations such as San Francisco, Paris and Toronto have also reportedly been reduced as the airline moves to contain costs.

The decision comes at a difficult phase for the Tata Group-owned carrier, which is already dealing with mounting financial pressure, operational restructuring and rising global uncertainty. Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson had indicated last week that the airline would continue scaling back international services due to higher fuel expenses linked to geopolitical tensions.

Reports suggest that nearly 100 daily flights have been reduced overall as part of the airline’s latest operational adjustments.

International routes hit as Air India cuts costs

The airline, that is co-owned by Singapore Airlines, has been tightening internal controls and reducing expenditure across departments as part of its broader turnaround strategy.

During a town hall meeting with employees last week, Mr Wilson reportedly revealed that more than 1,000 employees had been terminated over the past three years over ethical misconduct and policy violations.

According to reports, the action was taken against staff allegedly involved in violations ranging from misuse of the Employee Leisure Travel system to smuggling items off aircraft and permitting excess baggage without proper charges.

Air India has also reportedly frozen annual salary increments, curbed discretionary spending and introduced tighter cost-control measures as it attempts to manage growing losses.

Air India trims operations as financial strain grows

Behind the latest flight cuts is the mounting financial pressure on the Air India Group, which includes Air India Express.

Reports suggest the group may have ended FY26 with losses of over Rs 22,000 crore (S$292.4 million). Air India Express, too, has seen losses widen sharply over the past year, according to government data.

The ongoing instability in the Middle East has pushed up jet fuel prices, making international operations more expensive for airlines globally. Air India’s latest move appears to be part of a wider effort to reduce costs and steady operations. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK