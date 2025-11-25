Air India, Akasa cancel flights after Ethiopia volcano erupts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano sent ash plumes up to 14km high after erupting on Nov 23 for the first time in recorded history.

- Indian airlines Air India and Akasa Air said on Nov 25 that they were cancelling some flights after ash plumes from a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia disrupted operations.

Air India said it cancelled 11 flights on Nov 24 and 25 to make precautionary checks on aircraft that have flown over some locations after the eruption, following a directive to airlines from India’s aviation regulator.

Smaller peer Akasa said it scrapped flights with Middle East destinations such as Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi scheduled during the two days.

The ash cloud is moving towards China and is expected to clear Indian skies by 10pm Singapore time on Nov 25, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.

On Nov 24, the ash had covered parts of Pakistan and northern India, according to tracking website Flightradar24, after crossing Yemen and Oman. REUTERS