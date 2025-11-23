After Ambani zoo probe, wildlife body reverses call to curb animal imports to India

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– A United Nations wildlife trade body decided on Nov 23 not to restrict India from importing endangered animals, after many countries supported reversing an earlier stringent recommendation that had embroiled the private zoo run by Asia’s richest family.

Vantara, a 1,416ha zoo in Gujarat run by the philanthropic arm of the Reliance conglomerate, led by Mr Mukesh Ambani and his family, had faced allegations from non-profit and wildlife groups of improper imports of some animals , triggering heightened scrutiny from Germany and the European Union .

After visiting the facility in September, the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) issued a report in November asking India to “not issue any further import permits”, citing discrepancies between exporter and importer trade data and insufficient checks on the origin of some animals.

At the CITES meeting in Uzbekistan live-streamed on Nov 23, the recommendation was reversed after many countries – including India, the US, Japan and Brazil – said the measure was premature, with some also saying there was no evidence of illegal imports into India.

“There doesn’t seem to be enough support for retaining (the) recommendation,” Ms Naimah Aziz, chairwoman of the CITES standing committee, told the delegates, adding that it could consider if further regulatory measures were needed.

CITES is a global treaty that regulates trade in endangered plants and animals.

India had earlier opposed the UN recommendation.

Vantara, which previously said it remains committed to transparency and legal compliance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The zoo houses around 2,000 species – including exotic animals imported from South Africa, Venezuela and the Democratic Republic of Congo – such as snakes, tortoises, tigers, giraffes and spiny-tailed lizards.

While India’s delegate affirmed the country’s commitment to CITES compliance, Belgium and at least one conservation group, the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance, on Nov 23 pushed to suspend exports to India until concerns were addressed.

In September, an Indian Supreme Court-appointed investigation cleared Vantara of wrongdoing, while the facility said it complies with all laws.

European Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall said in August that EU states “will pay particular attention to any export requests directed towards India and the facility in question”.

REUTERS